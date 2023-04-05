Streamline suspect IPP electricity agreements

A Senate committee hearing has shed light on suspected costly agreements in the electricity generation sector that have been sustained for far too long.

It is a lucrative business for independent power producers (IPPs), who rake in billions of shillings every year despite their minuscule contributions to the national grid.

Shockingly, as committee members heard on Tuesday, one firm is, for instance, paid Sh7.36 billion annually for producing only 90 megawatts. It has a 20-year deal with Kenya Power that runs until 2030.

This probably explains why the electricity distributor has been making huge losses every year.

Another curious revelation is that the 11 IPPs summoned for questioning by the committee, which is investigating the contracts they signed with Kenya Power, are mainly paid in foreign currencies, especially United States dollars and euros.

The utility, which enjoys a near-monopoly in power distribution, continues to struggle amid high electricity costs for consumers. The IPPs claim they incur huge costs due to high fuel prices and taxes.

However, audited accounts for the financial year ended June 2021, for instance, show KenGen supplied 8,443 gigawatt hours of electricity and was paid Sh44.8 billion. The IPPs supplied only 3,000 GWh, or 30 per cent of the total power supply, but pocketed more than Sh56 billion.

Skewed deals

Last month, the Electricity Consumers Society of Kenya lambasted the skewed deals between Kenya Power and the IPPs, some of which charge Sh26 per kW, against KenGen’s Sh5.

Kenya Power, in its performance for the half-year ended last December, incurred a Sh1.1 billion net loss that it blamed on a 15 per cent government-imposed tariff cut.

Many Kenyans burdened by the high cost of electricity will be waiting with bated breath for the senators to get to the bottom of this costly electricity generation, billing and distribution.