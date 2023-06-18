Streamline sports awards

President William Ruto's announcement on Monday that he will soon launch an enhanced award scheme for Kenya’s top athletes is welcome. The President was hosting two world record-breaking double Olympic and World 1,500 metres champion Faith Kipyegon and top sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala for breakfast.

Hinting about what will be in the award scheme, the President said any sportsman or woman breaking a world record will get Sh5 million with Kipyegon becoming the first beneficiary.

Kipyegon, who had within one week set world records in 1,500m in Florence Diamond League in Italy and 5,000m in Paris, received a Sh5 million cheque and a Sh6 million house in Park Road, Nairobi, from the President. Omanyala, the Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion and also Africa 100m record holder, got a token of Sh2 million for his exploits at the Diamond League.

Notably, the existing scheme, introduced by then-President Mwai Kibaki in 2003, has been dormant. It was improved last in 2012 with Olympics champions pocketing Sh1m for their gold medal, Sh750,000 for silver and Sh500,000 for bronze. World Athletics Championships winners would henceforth receive Sh750,000, Sh500,000 for silver and 300,000 for bronze.

Athletics medallists have rarely benefited from the scheme. For instance, winners in the most recent World and Olympics events are yet to be rewarded. The new scheme must not only correct this lapse but also spread the awards across all the sports disciplines. It should also be entrenched in law

Lastly, it’s embarrassing that athletes had to take the never-ending talk on the poor state of sports facilities in the country to State House.