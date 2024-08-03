Streamline public jobs

This is a record of sorts, and which is absolutely unfair and totally unacceptable. After holding a top Ministry of Health docket in an acting capacity for five years, one of the country’s leading lights in the medical profession has just been confirmed in the position.

Dr Patrick Amoth is now the Director-General of Health, ending an ignominiously long wait and palpable frustration. However, this is the same person, who has in the recent past chaired the World Health Organisation’s executive board. He has certainly been a classic example of the hero who is not recognised in his own home.

The truth of the matter, though, is that the delay in confirming Dr Amoth in the job had nothing to do with his lack of knowledge, expertise or experience in that portfolio. He would, of course, never have been left in the position for that long if he was incompetent.

This particular case is an indictment of the functioning of the bureaucratic tape in the public service. A joint team of the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Health and the Senate Standing Committee on Health has just approved his appointment.

Ironically, the committee has revealed that it made the decision after “considering Dr Amoth’s suitability, competence, experience and integrity”. It has thus recommended that Parliament should approve his appointment. His professional colleague, Dr Robert Pukose, chairs the National Assembly’s Health Committee and must, surely, be aware of his credentials.

A memorandum submitted to the joint committee stating that Dr Amoth was unfit to hold the office also unfairly cast aspersions on his professional ability.