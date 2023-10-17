Streamline NHIF to boost maternal health services

A decade since its inception, the Linda Mama initiative to improve maternal healthcare has not yet hit the intended target. This is so yet, at its launch, the programme was lauded as one of the best efforts to enable expectant mothers to get access to quality healthcare for their benefit and also for their newborns.

There have been several obstacles, mainly associated with financial challenges. Ideally, pregnant women should give birth in hospitals, where they are attended to by qualified medical practitioners, including doctors and nurses.

But the expensive maternal healthcare has driven some of them to backstreet clinics, endangering themselves and their unborn baby.

Linda Mama was conceived to address the problems expectant mothers face in their search for maternity services, one of the biggest being budgetary constraints. The number of beneficiaries has grown tremendously, reaching more than a million every year, thanks to the reduction of charges for pre-natal, childbirth and post-natal care.

Some mothers are forced to pay for or travel long distances for critical drugs and services and some get detained in hospitals with deaths occurring.

Gross mismanagement

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is expected to be the main conduit for the financing. Unfortunately, this agency has been riddled with corruption and gross mismanagement. It thus fails to deliver when expectant mothers need it most.

It is encouraging, though, that since 2017 more than 5.2 million mothers have been registered under the programme with an average 1.2 million benefiting yearly, according to the NHIF. In the marginalised regions, where home deliveries used to be rampant, it has been a lifeline with more mothers receiving skilled delivery services.

However, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu is not impressed with the performance. Mothers, especially from poor families, were to be relieved of charges that are still levied. The NHIF often fails to reimburse expenses and proper supervision to mitigate the challenges mothers and health facilities face.