Streamline NHIF to boost enrolment of members

The government has, in a bid to fulfil one of its key commitments to the citizens, released Sh6 billion to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) for implementation of the universal health coverage (UHC) programme.

With the allocation, the health authorities are targeting four million families to improve their access to quality healthcare—a dream come true for the beneficiaries.

Boosting access to affordable healthcare is a pillar of the government’s ‘Big Four Agenda’ to improve Kenyans’ welfare. The rest are food security, affordable housing and manufacturing.

The beneficiaries are expected to enrol with the NHIF. Health PS Susan Mochache said the scheme is already on track with more than a million families enrolled. Though way below the target, it is commendable progress and a good sign. This year, the Health ministry predicts, 220,00 families will be enlisted. To boost enrolment, it will work with a mobile phone service provider to enable members to conveniently pay Sh17 a day.

The only snag is that the NHIF has, for a long time, been notorious for poor services due to corruption and mismanagement. The fund has, on numerous occasions, been flagged for fraud and abuse of office, which have hampered provision of quality services. These bottlenecks and other organisational weaknesses have undermined its efficacy.

Sh10 billion annually

The fund is said to lose up to Sh10 billion annually through embezzlement and other forms of graft, including irregular issuance of payment certificates and cards. A syndicate involving insiders working with external cartels has siphoned funds from the NHIF using private hospitals and clinics. To discharge its mandate more efficiently, NHIF must streamline its operations and enhance the delivery of health services.

Health being a devolved function, the 47 counties are expected to play a key role in ensuring that the UHC scheme is a success. Ms Mochache has acknowledged that the devolved units have so far been instrumental in the ongoing NHIF membership recruitment. However, the best way to promote registration with the fund is to provide impeccable services when the members seek treatment at the various hospitals and clinics.