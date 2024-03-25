Streamline mining sector

Mining is a sector about which pretty little is known and yet it makes a significant contribution to the economy. Of course, agriculture remains the backbone of the economy, but diversification creates more opportunities for the people and sources of livelihood.

Unless it is streamlined, it is illegal operators who thrive. According to available statistics, legal artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) contributed $224 million to the economy in 2022, or about half of the country’s mining output. The sector employs 250,000 people, 40 per cent of whom are women and accounts for the livelihoods of nearly a million miners.

Though the mining sector contributes less than one per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), it has the capacity to cater for between four and 10 per cent of the GDP. It is, therefore, important that an enabling environment is created for the mining sector to prosper.

That the government is thinking about the sector’s potential that needs to be harnessed is evident in Mining Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya’s stern warning to illegal miners countrywide. Mining has for a long time been synonymous with the smuggling of gemstones from neighbouring countries and beyond, including the Democratic Republic of Congo.

CS Mvurya and the authorities on the ground will have to work harder to rein in the unscrupulous dealers operating without licences. This not only flouts the law, but also denies the country revenue it needs to meet its financial commitments.

The CS has ordered the closure of illegal mining centres and quarries which flout basic rules of mining to benefit the crooked operators. The Mining ministry says there are 960 different mineral deposits countrywide.