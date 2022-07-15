Streamline management of public sector pension funds 

The National Treasury’s bid to streamline the management of the billions of shillings in the public sector pension funds is a welcome development. In fact, this intervention is long overdue.

With an increasing number of parastatals and other agencies making statutory monthly deductions and failing to remit them, it has become necessary to explore other means to do this. After all, these funds are meant to secure retirees’ lives.

The funds should be channelled into viable investments to enable retirees to lead fairly comfortable lives.

They should be relaxing and getting all their basic needs, including healthcare.

It makes a lot of sense for the Treasury to have the deductions from the exchequer go directly into the civil servants’ pension funds.

This way, they will bypass the state agencies that collect pensions and fail to remit them.

The Treasury is on the right track and should just speed up the assignment. Already, a task force has been set up to establish the challenges facing the public sector retirement schemes.

The 2020 Retirement Benefits Act was put in place to promote sound financial management of retirement schemes.

Failure to secure public sector funds ends up needlessly disadvantaging retiring civil servants. They also become a burden to the government.

To improve compliance, the Treasury early this year directed parastatals to include pensions in their budgets and submit monthly reports on the status of the contributions.

Under the Act, employers face a five per cent penalty or Sh20,000 for unremitted contributions or late payments.

Smarting from pending pension bills crisis are a number of state agencies, including public universities and the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

The cash-strapped KBC and universities are among the state corporations that have accumulated more than Sh20 billion in arrears.