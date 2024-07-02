Streamline instead of banning ‘harambees’

Every country worth its salt has a unique heritage that defines the conduct of its affairs and true identity.

This is, of course, incomplete without a mission or philosophy that determines how the affairs that underpin national aspirations are carried out.

At independence more than 60 years ago, there was a rallying call for the mobilisation of resources to fight ignorance, poverty and disease.

Founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and his colleagues chose the motto, harambee, as the means for organising the people to pool resources and solve pressing family, community and national problems.

Harambee has over the years enabled funds to be raised to complement government efforts in boosting family, community and national development.

But in recent years, this great movement has been hijacked by self-seekers and abused. Instead of the envisaged voluntary system that has enabled countrywide development, including the building of schools, harambee has become a tool for exclusive use by a few well-connected people.

Money laundering

In its purest form, the people were encouraged to contribute whatever they could to fund community projects. Today, it has become a forum for the raw display of ill-gotten wealth amid extreme arrogance.

This explains why some church leaders have become disillusioned and disgusted with the manipulation of this otherwise noble initiative. The clerics have thus appealed to President William Ruto to ban the fund-raisers.

Indeed, even the President has acknowledged that it is an idea worth considering as harambees have in recent years been breeding corruption and violating the spirit that led the initiation of these popular funds drives.

Questions arise over the source of the huge amounts of money donated at harambees. This explains the condemnation of its apparent use for money laundering.

However, banning harambees could turn out to be counterproductive. Today, many families and communities rely on the fund-raisers to urgently mobilise financial support for various needs.