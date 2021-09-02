Streamline deployment of security personnel 

The row over security of Deputy President William Ruto has ignited a critical debate about the entitlements for top government officials. Holders of constitutional offices enjoy certain privileges, which cannot be withdrawn whimsically. This is why there was public uproar when Dr Ruto’s security was downgraded. It was clear to everyone that the decision was political, given Dr Ruto’s falling out with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, fresh information provided by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has sparked a different conversation. Dr Ruto had been assigned 257 security officers, including 74 from the Presidential Escort.

The emerging issues are as follows.

First, Dr Ruto has been enjoying the highest number of security detail assigned to any Vice President since Independence. Second, several of the officers are deployed to guard the DP’s private businesses, including expansive farms in Taita Taveta and Laikipia. Third, some of the officers have been taken from the DP’s team to guard other individuals without the knowledge of the Inspector General of Police.

All these point to egregious misuse of public resources. Insecurity is a major threat to many households since there aren’t enough police officers to go round.

Assembling and allocating a large number of officers to a single individual while the majority suffer serious security threats is indefensible. Public resources must be shared equitably and no single individual or groups should enjoy excess largesse at the expense of the vast majority.

Importantly, this raises pertinent questions. For one, how did this happen? Dr Ruto has been in office for nine years, didn’t the authorities know about this aberration? Why bring out the matter at this time?