Streamline and enhance county pension schemes

Pension schemes are one of the best guarantees to secure the well-being of workers after their retirement.

The employees deny themselves during their active working period, certain that once they exit they can enjoy the fruits of their sweat. Unfortunately, this is a dream that many fail to realise as the retirement schemes to which they will have contributed their money are mismanaged.

Retirees should be able to not only continue living as well as they may have done while working but also meet their daily needs and medical expenses. Indeed, it is in old age that they badly need this as their bodies will not be as strong as before.

The news of the quashing of the law meant to enable the merging and streamlining of county pension schemes will, therefore, be received with trepidation by employees. The County Governments Retirement Scheme Act, 2019 also sought to protect the billions of shillings in retirement funds.

The law was meant to merge the Local Authorities Pension Trust, the Local Authorities Provident Fund (Lapfund) and the County Pension Scheme (CPS) to form the County Governments Retirement Scheme, which was to be supervised by the Treasury minister.

Lapfund alone has 52,000 members and commands Sh36 billion in resources that should be used to generate returns to secure the workers’ and pensioners’ lives.

Law illegally enacted

And as has increasingly become common, Justice Maureen Onyango ruled that the law was illegally enacted, pointing out the failure to comply with the constitutional requirement of public participation.

She also faulted Parliament for failing to involve employees and pensioners, the key stakeholders, in coming up with the legislation. Denying the people a say in the making of decisions that directly affect them is illegal.

The national government’s attempt at interfering in the management of the county staff pension schemes is also a violation of the Constitution that clearly defines their roles.