Straighten cheats early

Sports administrators ought to use the week-long secondary schools national games that start tomorrow in Eldoret to sensitise competitors to the vices that have gripped Kenyan sport.

The Secondary Schools Term One National Championships, which end on Saturday at Hill School, are a good platform for organisers to contribute to the fight against age-cheating, doping and match-fixing—especially athletics, boxing, swimming and bodybuilding.

The multi-disciplinary championships will feature basketball, hockey, rugby 15s, handball, athletics and cross country competitions. The annual event returns—to the delight of the students and organisers, Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA)—after a three-year disruption occasioned by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These games present an opportunity for sports scouts to tap talent and for the young minds to learn. Some of the country’s famous sportsmen and women—such as Michael Olunga, Collins Injera, Janet Wanja and Mary Moraa—were discovered at these competitions. The higher number of new teams shows the level of competition is a notch higher and the sports fraternity should, therefore, anticipate more surprises.

There is a need to catch cheats at a young age and firmly deal with them to avert a disaster. In the run-up to these finals, national sevens rugby champions Koyonzo Secondary School from Kakamega County were disqualified from the championship for fielding an ineligible player against Butula Boys High School at the Western region contest.