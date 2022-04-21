Stop unnecessary costs

Primary school leavers joining Form One for the next academic year will report on May 3 following completion of the selection process last week. Many parents are busy shopping for items their children will need as they join their new schools.

Some of the items schools demand from the new students have become a topic of discussion over their necessity. While launching the Form One selection, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha warned principals against demanding items such as exercise books, class readers or novels, photocopying papers, foolscaps, atlases, mathematical tables, hockey sticks, pangas, jembes, slashers and hand brushes. He argued that such items unnecessarily push up the cost of education.

However, many schools still have the items on their admission letters. The principals say that items like reference materials are necessary for learning yet the government only supplies course books.

Many parents have also complained about the cost of school uniform which appears to be inflated. Some schools require that parents buy the student uniform from specific suppliers or pay the money to the suppliers’ accounts and then collect the items from the school. This denies them the chance of buying from the open market while at the same time schools evade the attention of auditors.