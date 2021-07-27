Stop unlawful arrests

A warning by High Court Judge Reuben Nyakundi to the police against the arbitrary and unlawful arrest of suspects is a long overdue response to a rampant problem across the country. Of course, it is not out of ignorance. The officers are well aware, as the Justice Nyakundi pointed out, that it is illegal to take people into custody and then begin to look for evidence. However, this happens most of the time with some wayward officers taking advantage of their position to illegally profit from the justice system.

It is common knowledge that there are numerous arrests and the confinement of suspects in various police stations on mere suspicion or sometimes after orchestration by interested parties. Somebody who has a grudge against another will file a complaint with the police and the tendency, in many cases, is for the officers to rush and arrest a suspect. Some of the cases hardly ever reach the courts after the accused grease the palms of the arresting officers. There have also been cases in which suspects are let free after bribing the police, leaving the complainants high and dry.

While there is no doubt that the police play a pivotal role in the criminal justice system by arresting suspects, this tendency to abuse police power need to be checked. Crooked officers sometimes arrest suspects and lock them up in the cells to extort bribes and set them free without preferring charges against them. They often take advantage of the people’s genuine fear of being held in custody.