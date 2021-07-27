Stop unlawful arrests

Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

A warning by High Court Judge Reuben Nyakundi to the police against the arbitrary and unlawful arrest of suspects is a long overdue response to a rampant problem across the country. Of course, it is not out of ignorance. The officers are well aware, as the Justice Nyakundi pointed out, that it is illegal to take people into custody and then begin to look for evidence. However, this happens most of the time with some wayward officers taking advantage of their position to illegally profit from the justice system.

