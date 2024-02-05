Stop turf fights to boost delivery of education

An education reforms task force appointed by President William Ruto soon after he took office in 2022 is already rocking the boat before it is endorsed by Parliament. The Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms (PWPER) has handed its comprehensive report to the President.

But even before it was officially rolled out, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu got embroiled in a controversy with the Council of Governors, which accused him of trying to hijack a devolved function, which is pre-primary education.

He had directed primary school heads to take over the management pre-school centres.

Also raging is a conflict between the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). Its genesis is a recommendation by PWPER on the roles of the ministry and the commission. This has set the two on a collision course.

The TSC is an independent commission, whose position was entrenched in the 2010 Constitution. This PWPER wants changed to give the ministry greater control.

The TSC has accused the PWPER of ignoring its views and recommendations when it compiled its report. It has also rejected a recommendation that its officials should seek permission from the ministry before visiting schools.

Just what could be driving the government? Could it be having a different agenda perhaps motivated by its growing penchant for increased revenue and taxes?

What is causing the increasing acrimony in this vital sector should be identified and addressed.