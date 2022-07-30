Stop these ugly exchanges

The increasingly ugly verbal exchanges between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto are fuelling political tension with only 10 days to the elections.

These holders of the two highest offices in the land should be concerned about the possible adverse consequences of their public wrangles.

As if taking the cue from them, some of their key allies and other supporters are also using their election campaign platforms to spew hatred.

The President and his deputy may have fallen out, but it is unwise for the entire country to be drawn into their conflict.

Unfortunately, the feud is becoming nastier, with the DP accusing the President of threatening him, his family and his political allies.

For his part, the President has accused his principal assistant of dishonesty and undermining his leadership.

The two leaders must, however, as much as they disagree with each other, avoid conduct that is demeaning of their high statuses in society.

Divisive vote

The country is going into what is shaping up as a divisive vote.

The insults and innuendo echoing across the country, with politicians in the rival camps squaring it out, could easily plunge the country into chaos.

There is still sufficient time for the candidates for the various positions to persuade Kenyans to vote for them on August 9 without instigating hatred.

There are already signs that the situation could easily get out of hand.

That would be unfortunate, considering the country’s horrible past history of election violence and bloodletting.

The worst was the 2007 post-election mayhem in which 1,500 Kenyans were slaughtered and hundreds of thousands evicted from their homes and farms.

The evident increase in hate speech, especially through social media, must be condemned and stopped.

Observers have warned about the possibility of sparking violence.