Stop these killer bandits

There is an outpouring of anger over the continued slaughter of innocent Kenyans by bandits in the North Rift and the neighbouring northern regions. It has reached a point to say enough is enough.

One of the latest victims is a Samburu Member of the County Assembly (MCA), who spent 29 years as a health worker in the vast remote region before becoming a vocal campaigner against the perennial crime.

Paul Leshimpiro was killed by bandits in an ambush last week after he had made a passionate appeal to the government to use the vast resources at its disposal to end the menace. The people of Baringo, Samburu, West Pokot and Turkana have, as they struggle for survival in the harsh terrain, have also been under the leash of armed bandits wielding sophisticated weapons.

There have been indications that the so-called cattle rustling is no longer a traditional cultural practice to obtain livestock for bride price but a criminal enterprise whose proceeds line the pockets of the masterminds hundreds of kilometres away.

The people in these far-flung areas deserve protection but have been left at the mercy of callous brigands who kill and raze homes before driving away stolen livestock. Before he was ambushed and killed, the MCA had appealed to President William Ruto to take decisive action.

It took a heavy contingent of special security personnel to transport and bury him, and there was even an attempt to disrupt the funeral.

The latest surge in banditry has also led to the closure of schools, hampering education. The irony is that these children end up sitting the same national exams with their counterparts from elsewhere.