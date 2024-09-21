Stop these kidnap gangs

The most relieved people in the country today must be the families of the three activists, including two brothers, who have been held incommunicado by unknown people for slightly more than a month.

Police have denied that the three men were in their custody for the 32 days during which they were tortured and humiliated in secret cells.

During their captivity, the three were sometimes held with other people who told them they had been in custody for up to 90 days.

It is either a confirmation of the incompetence of the intelligence services and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) or the height of impunity.

The job of these security agencies is to protect Kenyans. If people can be snatched from the streets by such brutal groups, with the police and other security personnel in the dark, then how can the use of the vast resources at the disposal of the National Police Service (NPS) and the DCI be justified?

While police are allowed to arrest and question people they suspect of wrongdoing or preparing to commit a felony, they must arraign them within 24 hours or set them free. Failure to do so is illegal and the height of impunity.

The people who abducted, handcuffed, blindfolded and drove them to a secret location, the abductees say, appeared every inch like security agents. They were questioned about the recent Generation Z anti-government protests.

It is unbelievable that our well-trained security agencies can for so long not put an end to the abductions and disappearances of people, whose only crime is involvement in peaceful anti-government protests. Are there groups running a parallel security agency that police do not know about? Is this really possible?