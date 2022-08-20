Stop these arson attacks

The burning down of 10 houses in the Timboroa area of Uasin Gishu County before the announcement of the presidential election results needs to be carefully watched so that it does not get out of hand.

This area has in the past been the epicentre of post-election clashes that claimed hundreds of innocent lives and led to the destruction of property.

County Police Commander Ayub Gitonga has clarified that the attacks were not in any way connected to the August 9 elections.

He confirmed that there were no casualties among the residents. He also described this as a “normal fire incident”, and not arson that could easily have inflamed passions in the neighbouring villages that have in the past suffered horrendous election violence.

That the fires in this multi-ethnic county border area continued for several days is an indictment of the state security agencies and the local administration, especially chiefs, who should have been more alert.

The first incidents were on Monday night and several others have left more than 10 families in the cold after their houses were razed by unknown assailants.

It is worrisome that this has continued despite the deployment of more police officers.

The local police chief has assured the public that his officers are investigating the causes of the infernos.

The three villages where the fires occurred neighbour Burnt Forest township, which bore the brunt of the 2007/8 post-election violence in which 1,500 villagers were slain by goons and several hundred thousand evicted from their homes and farms.

The alarm over the fires is understandable, as this is one of the areas that were before the elections cited by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) as violence hotspots that needed to be keenly monitored.

As the elections have been largely peaceful right across the country, so should the post-poll period.