Stop theft, sale of babies

The sentencing to 35 years in jail of a government hospital employee for trafficking in babies should send a stern warning to others involved in the heinous crime.

The social worker at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Nairobi stole and sold infants for Sh100,000-300,000. His fellow social worker, a woman, was fined Sh300,000 or six years in prison in default for child neglect in the same case.

Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu, while handing out the stiff penalty, expressed her utter disgust at the sale of infants like commodities.

These are heartless individuals who must pay the price by being locked up for long periods and handed heavy fines as a warning to their accomplices and other criminals who are still roaming around freely.

It is terrible for a mother, who, after carrying a pregnancy for nine months and delivering a healthy baby, loses the child in hospital—worse, a government one. The pain and anguish of such mothers, their husbands and relatives is heart-rending. This conviction should also give hope to others who have similarly lost their babies and give an assurance to all expectant mothers that they should not fear going to hospital for delivery of their babies since they need quality healthcare in safety.

Having provided the community service for many years, the man ought to have enhanced the protection of the babies, not thinking of stealing them for his personal gain. Although he will only serve 25 years behind bars, he will upon release, spend another 10 years on probation under close supervision.

The duo was exposed by journalists in a BBC report two years ago. A year-long investigation by the reporters confirmed that babies were being stolen in some street clinics and government hospitals and sold by these crooked health workers.