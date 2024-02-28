Stop theft of public funds using fake emergencies

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu is keeping up the scrutiny on the wanton wastage of public resources by government officials.

But highlighting these excesses has become an annual ritual as the culprits easily get away with it. This time round, Ms Gathungu has explained how a lacuna in the law is abetting the misuse of billions of shillings under emergency expenditure.

Officials in government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) exploit the supreme law on emergencies to withdraw money from the Exchequer to fund projects that are not urgent.

Article 223 of the Constitution allows the National Treasury to spend funds on emergencies without having to first seek the approval of Parliament.

The officials exploit the provision that requires the Treasury to seek the National Assembly’s approval within two months after the withdrawal of the money from the Consolidated Fund.

If this happens when Parliament is in recess, the approval can be sought two weeks after the resumption of sittings.

In a financial year, the national government should not spend more than 10 per cent of the sum appropriated by Parliament unless it has approved a higher percentage. And this only in exceptional circumstances.

However, a special report by Ms Gathungu tabled in Parliament has revealed how the emergency clause is used to enable spending on projects and activities that should ideally be included in the budgets of ministries, departments and agencies.

The Executive has, in the past 11 years, withdrawn Sh147 billion using the emergency clause. The top auditor found no documentation on the projects on which billions were spent.

Some had stalled and others failed to take off, confirming lack of prudent management of taxpayers’ money.

Indeed, Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o had a point when she told MPs last year to amend Article 223 to prevent the theft of public funds by state officers.