Stop the wealth flight

The revelation this week that dollar millionaires are fleeing Kenya is a wake-up call for the Ruto government to create an enabling environment for the wealthy to invest and settle in the country.

The “Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2023” shows 100 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) with an investable wealth of $1 million (Sh139 million) or more left last year. It projects 100 dollar millionaires to emigrate this year, a blow to Kenya’s reputation as an attractive investment destination.

The report attributes the situation to political instability within the country and harsh tax laws that are making the country unattractive to investors. The cost of doing business is also very higher than in other East Africa Community (EAC) countries such as Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda. Investors thus have to deal with a retinue of taxes and licences, high cost of power, poor infrastructure and rampant corruption.

It is not surprising, therefore, that wealthy investors are voting with their feet on Kenya’s lack of a tax policy, which is leading to an unstable taxation regime. Investors love stability, and President William Ruto must move quickly to put in place measures that will assure them that Kenya is a safe hub not only to put their money in but also live.

The issue of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country should not be taken lightly as it is a key source of the much-needed foreign exchange while also contributing to the creation of jobs. Although Kenya serves as the hub for many global organisations in Africa, its high taxation rates and a debilitating business environment is likely to hasten the flight of investors to countries with a friendlier environment.