Stop the war in Gaza

The much-awaited verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) may be finally in, but this highly emotive and divisive conflict is far from over.

The top UN court did not condemn Israel, but declared that it must stop genocidal acts. The ICJ also wants Israel to facilitate “urgently needed” humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip was in retaliation of last October’s shock Hamas invasion, in which it killed nearly a thousand civilians and seized hostages. They were spirited off to the Palestinian militant group’s hideouts in Gaza.

Israel, as a state recognised by the UN, has a right to protect its territorial integrity, the controversy over its establishment in 1948 notwithstanding, and ensure its security. However, this must be done within international laws, something Israel’s critics accuse it of often breaching.

The ICJ case has drawn global attention because of the use of excessive force that has caused the deaths of, especially children and women, and destroyed homes. However, the UN court stopped short of ordering a cease-fire.

It is curious that the court is not at this stage considering whether or not Israel is committing genocide, as South Africa claimed in its filings. In fact, its key allies, including the United Kingdom, have defended Israel against that accusation. Interestingly, though, the court has told Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent acts that could fall under the UN Genocide Convention set up in 1948.

The ICJ was ruling on a case filed by South Africa, which accused Israel of breaching the convention. Hamas alleges that at least 26,000 Palestinians, nearly 70 per cent of them women, children and adolescents, have been killed in the Gaza Strip in Israel bombardments and ground offensive.