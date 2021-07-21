Stop the superspreader political gatherings

Editorial

For the umpteenth time, we’re compelled to revisit the matter of intensified political campaigns amid the Covid-19 devastation. In the past few days, the main political players have traversed the country mobilising and organising their teams for next year’s presidential contest. Yet, on paper, political gatherings are prohibited.

