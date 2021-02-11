Stop the locust peril

Swarms of the destructive desert locusts that have entered the country from Somalia pose a grave threat to national food security. The ravenous insects have been on the move since last November.

This is going to intensify the burden that has been felt for more than a year now, since the insects first swept across northeastern counties.

As the locusts sped towards the Rift Valley bread basket, the government and international agencies, including the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), put up valiant efforts to keep them at bay. The government carried out aerial sprays by light aircraft as teams of sprayers worked relentlessly on the ground to neutralise the insects.

But despite the spirited efforts, the insects found their way to the Rift Valley, coastal, especially Tana River County, and lower eastern regions, where they have been hibernating and laying eggs as their young get ready to attack the new crops.

The assurance by the Ministry of Agriculture and the FAO that Kenya is adequately prepared to stem the threat to national food security could not have come at a better time.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has warned that the swarms are likely to increase during the heavy rainfall expected next month. The long rains, which should be a blessing to the farmers as they plant and weed their food- and cash crops, are bound to cause serious destruction.

The swarms must be controlled before the rains begin. They have already established themselves in 20 counties. It is just a matter of time before the swarms reach other regions.

Support has come from the FAO to the tune of Sh164 million. According to the agency, a swarm of 40 million locusts can devour food that can be eaten by 35,000 people in a day. The campaign to stop the invasions should be intensified.