Stop the cycle of hunger

The cycle of hunger crises is a national shame that should be eradicated by investing more resources in the search for long-term solutions and increasing efforts to address the problem in the short term.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) says the number of Kenyans in need of urgent food assistance is projected to increase further to about 4.35 million by October.

This is a major concern. The drought mitigation agency says 884,464 children under five and 115,725 pregnant or nursing mothers suffer from acute malnutrition and are in need of treatment. In their report, Isiolo, Mandera, Samburu, Turkana, Wajir, Laikipia and Marsabit are in the “alarm drought phase” and Garissa, Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Meru, Narok, Tharaka Nithi, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Kwale, Embu, Nyeri and Kilifi in the “alert” phase. Following moderate off-season rains, Baringo, West Pokot and Lamu are now at the “normal” phase.

This report is worrying. But Kenya, like other countries that have addressed hunger before, does not need to reinvent the wheel; it just has to put its priorities where the hungry mouths are. As advised by NDMA, the national and county governments must quickly scale up cash transfers and food assistance to vulnerable families and provide livestock feed and supplements in a bid to reduce deaths due to famine.

These quick fixes, however, while important, don’t fully address the problem. What is needed is a lasting solution to the hunger crisis. A long-term farm input subsidy plan that ensures more people produce food cheaply and, therefore, sell it at an affordable price, should be put in place.

Similarly, Kenya needs to address its worrying post-harvest losses that take away the little that has been produced from the people who badly need it. A better storage system would cure that.