Stop the climate talk shop fuelling Africa’s dejection

The 28th Conference of Parties (COP28), hosted by Dubai, ends tomorrow on a rather disappointing note for Africa, whose delegations went to the UN climate meeting with huge expectations. There has been slow progress in response to the continent’s key demands.

There has been dejection, especially among civil society groups, at COP28 as the desired returns remain elusive. The African Group of Negotiators (AGN) expressed frustration that COP28 could turn into a talk shop, and at the continent’s expense. A $100 billion loss and damage compensation pledge by the rich nations in Egypt last year is undelivered. It has crossed the $800 million mark without a coin released.

Going into this year’s meeting with the Nairobi Declaration—from September’s inaugural Africa Climate Summi—to articulate the interests of the continent, civil society groups had hoped to see a dramatic advance towards financial adaptation and a shift to renewable energy. The desire is to enable a fast, fair and fully funded transition from fossil fuels.

The Nairobi Declaration had made a strong push for accelerated climate action and financing mechanisms. It was expected to be the basis for Africa’s common position at COP28 and beyond. African leaders called for urgent action by the developed countries to reduce carbon emissions and proposed a new financing mechanism to restructure the continent’s crippling debt and unlock climate funding.

Today, fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas still take up 70 per cent of the usage in various sectors. It is feared that Africa’s GDP could reduce by eight per cent in 2050. Only two per cent, or about $60 billion, investment in renewable energy development has been realised in the past decade.