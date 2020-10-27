Stop taunting Covid-19

The new wave of Covid-19 infections should jolt us into action. Since the government relaxed containment measures a month ago, the number of new infections and deaths have risen drastically, largely due to carefree behaviour.

Most people have lowered their guard; they no longer follow the health and safety protocols, such as putting on face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.

Restrictions on public gatherings no longer hold with the worst culprits being politicians, who have embarked on fully fledged election campaigns.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga and other political leaders have thrown caution to the wind as they hold huge rallies across the country with health protocols not being observed.

Funerals and other social meetings are conducted without consideration of the safety rules.

The situation is worrying. Medical facilities are overwhelmed as infections soar. Intensive care units (ICUs), at hospitals where they are available, are usually full and fatalities are rising.

Unlike a few months ago, when the national and county governments devoted resources to fighting the coronavirus and aggressively expanded health facilities, the momentum has subsided.

Homecare, which is encouraged for its cost-effectiveness, is neither tenable nor foolproof, especially among those from poor households who cannot afford the luxuries of isolation rooms or utilities such as clean water.

Put together, we are staring at a crisis. Yet lockdown is not an option now, given the serious negative impact of the measure on the economy. Businesses are just beginning to recover after months of depression. We cannot afford to go there again.

The onus is on all of us to observe the safety measures to stem rising infections. With no cure in sight, the war on Covid-19 is long-term and the best bet is strict adherence to safety rules.