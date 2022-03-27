Stop smuggling of plastic bags to curb pollution

The ban on single-use plastics is one of the key policies for which the Kenya has won global accolades. But the increasing smuggling of plastic bags from neighbouring countries is watering down the feat and making a mockery of the country’s success in the campaign.

By outlawing the manufacture, sale and distribution of plastic carrier bags, which had become a lucrative business, raking in tens of millions of shillings every month, the country has made a huge step in the fight against environmental pollution.

Before the ban, the plastics industry distributed 100 million plastic shopping bags monthly to supermarkets that ended up immensely polluting land and water sources.

In the four years since the ban, there have been some challenges. The biggest setback is the rampant smuggling of the plastic bags across the porous borders. A study by environmental organisations has found that unbranded plastic bags find their way into Kenya from Uganda and Tanzania.

Although the East African Community (EAC) partner states have since February 2020 committed themselves to enforcing the ban on the manufacturing and use of plastic carrier bags, many are still in circulation.

This despite the EAC Sectoral Council on the Environment and Natural Resources Management having directed the member states to completely ban the single-use plastic carrier bags. Burundi, Rwanda and Tanzania have also implemented the ban.

Unless disposed of properly, polythene bags become harmful litter, which finds its way into waterways, parks, beaches and streets, becoming a big nuisance. Plastics litter streets and highways and clog drains and sewer lines, increasing the cost of maintaining cleanliness. They are non-biodegradable.

The four organisations from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda have called for efficiency in manning borders and increased awareness and education about the adverse effects of the single-use plastic bags on humans and the environment.

The governments should come up with subsidised environment-friendly packaging alternatives and harmonise laws to boost co-operation and enable the elimination of plastic litter.