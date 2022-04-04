Stop sly ‘matatu’ gangs

Crime does not pay but there is no shortage of those who cannot resist the urge, hoping to get away with it. There is a shocking innovation by criminals in Nairobi engaged in a new wave of organised crime.

Police in Lang’ata have busted a mobile phone theft syndicate. Mechanics masquerading as matatu drivers go around picking up unsuspecting passengers, whose phones are then snatched by their accomplices posing as conductors, before the victims are shoved out of the vehicles and they speed off.

An investigation unearthed the racket in which matatus left in garages for repairs are often used by the crooked mechanics early in the mornings and late at night. The ‘Usiku Sacco’ crooks target passengers mostly on Thika Superhighway, Waiyaki Way and Mombasa, Ngong and Outering roads.

The police deserve kudos for exposing the criminal ring. It’s also commendable that three suspects are in police custody over the phone theft racket. They will be charged with robbery with violence, which should serve as a deterrent should they be arraigned, convicted and jailed. Late last year, the Lang’ata-based officers hunted down a gang of highway robbers that had been robbing motorists on the Southern Bypass.

There has also been a proliferation in motorcycle gangs. They go around residential areas and on the highways snatching phones and then speed off. It is believed the racket also involves traders in used phones. This is the ready market the crooks use to quickly dispose of their loot. The detectives should extend their operation to buyers of the stolen phones.