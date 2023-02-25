Stop security officers’ killings

The rising incidence of fatal attacks by bandits and terrorists on security personnel calls for an intensification of the campaign to wipe out this threat.

This has been happening, especially in the northern regions, which are prone to the insecurity that has necessitated the deployment of more contingents to hunt down the armed gangs.

Concerned about the mounting bandit attacks in the North Rift Valley and beyond, the government has launched a security operation in which the National Police Service is being assisted by the Kenya Defence Forces.

This demonstrates the premium the government attaches to securing every inch of our territory from internal and external aggression.

Over a week ago, four General Service Unit (GSU) officers were killed in an ambush by bandits along the Kitale-Lodwar highway in Turkana County. Seven other officers were injured in the same February 14 incident. The bandits torched four police vehicles and stole the slain officers’ firearms and uniforms, of course, to fuel more insecurity.

Yesterday, two more police officers were killed when their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) in Garissa County. Three others were injured in the incident on the Daadab-Garissa road.

Porous border

Al-Shabaab terrorists have been slipping across the porous 900km border to kill and maim innocent Kenyans. The IED menace has, in the past five years, claimed hundreds of lives of civilians and security officers.

Some 38 IED incidents between 2011 and 2015 left 339 civilians and 89 security officers dead. Between 2017 and 2021, there were more than 40 deaths of security officers and civilians.