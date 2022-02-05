Stop school principals levying illegal fees

The Ministry of Education regularly issues school fees guidelines to curb the exploitation of parents. The most logical assumption is that education experts assess the students’ needs and then come up with reasonable figures. However, parents are often required to pay much more.

Critics of the fee guidelines argue that they are not realistic. They accuse the ministry of expecting the head teachers to perform miracles. To circumvent the tight controls, many schools have been coming up with some camouflaged levies. But it is the ministry's experts who prepare the school syllabus. They are, therefore, in a better position to know what is really required.

The extra levies are obviously motivated by sheer greed. Teachers earn salaries for doing their work. Why should they be paid motivation fees? In any event, it makes more sense to reward teachers after candidates excel in examinations.

Ironically, some parents play a role in this, motivated by the need to see their children get the extra tuition to improve their chances of scoring higher marks and joining the best schools, tertiary colleges and universities. Those who are reluctant to part with extra fees are pressured into doing so. Most of the additional levies, such as motivation fees, are often mooted at parents and teachers’ meetings. However, some of the resolutions passed at these meetings are enforced through manipulation.

The Kenya National Parents Association is calling for the interdiction of more than 200 public secondary school principals for violating the fee guidelines. Some national schools are said to be demanding Sh80,000 in fees instead of Sh53,000. They also collect Sh1,500–Sh2,000 from each student for teachers’ motivation.