Stop sale of deadly imported pesticides

Though pesticides significantly contribute to enhancing food security globally, their use also poses a health hazard that must be taken seriously. Unless carefully controlled, these chemicals also pollute the environment.

It is for these reasons that pesticide use often sparks heated debate. Some have been found to have severe long-term negative effects on human health and on the environment.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates that nearly three million people are poisoned and 200,000 die every year. In Kenya, about 350,000 cases of pesticide poisoning are reported annually.

It is for these reasons that the revelation that some 44 per cent of the pesticides banned in the European Union are being sold in Kenya is quite alarming.

A German agency, Heinrich Boll Foundation, has found that a total of 51 active ingredients registered in Kenya are no longer permitted in the EU.

Some 385 million people suffer from pesticide poisoning worldwide, and yet the European countries where these deadly substances are manufactured have not stopped their sale overseas.

The Pest Control Products Board (PCPB) says Kenya has banned 43 products and restricted the importation and use of five others. The board is now working with an international partner to train Kenyans on what to look out for. This is vital as pesticide use in Africa has increased by nearly 70 per cent between 1999 and 2020.

While an outright ban would be more desirable, farmers are being educated on the environmentally safe methods of applying pesticides and the frequencies that would help to reduce the risk.

Pesticides can be a persistent nuisance that accumulates in the environment and poisons food, putting consumers at grave risk. It is for this reason that their levels must be monitored regularly by the extension staff working with farmers.

There is, therefore, a need to strengthen pesticide risk regulation, research and education to yield possible alternatives. Most urgent, however, is the need to immediately stop the importation of all the pesticides banned in the EU.