Stop sale of deadly brews

Nearly 15 people have died in a single incident of consumption of illicit alcohol in central Kenya in the past few days. Six succumbed on Tuesday and several others lost their eyesight in this latest manifestation of the deadly scourge in Kirinyaga County.

The consumption of illicit brews is a serious countrywide problem. Villagers in Kirinyaga expressed their anger by torching a bar as the death toll rose to 13. The drink is believed to have been laced with ethanol.

Merchants of death driven by greed will go to any lengths to find deadly substances to lace the drinks with and serve unsuspecting customers. The bar that sold the lethal alcohol is said to have been unlicensed. This is an indictment of the enforcement officers, whose duty is to ensure law and order.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol Abuse (Nacada) has warned people against consuming alcohol, whose quality cannot be verified. It has also flagged the proliferation of bars, wines, and spirits outlets that do not meet the required standards. Some 3.2 million Kenyans enjoy their tipple. But the rising cost of alcohol makes many switch to cheap alternatives.

Besides the deaths, alcoholism has a huge social cost. It breaks up families and destroys livelihoods as drunkards cannot retain jobs or fend for themselves. The government has come up with policies and measures to raise public awareness and curb alcohol abuse, but the problem persists. There is, therefore, a need to strengthen the enforcement of existing laws and regulations on the manufacturing, sale, and consumption of alcohol.