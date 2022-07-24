Stop rows and focus on IEBC poll preparations

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has just about two weeks to deliver on its pledge to conduct free and fair elections. Kenyans are looking forward to the August 9 General Election to exercise their constitutional right by freely participating in the choice of their leaders, as they have done every five years since independence.

Any threat to this process must be taken seriously and quickly investigated and acted upon. The IEBC can only gain the confidence of the candidates and their parties as an arbiter in this crucial national exercise by impartially discharging its mandate. This is precisely why it must come clean on any developments that might cause suspicion among the stakeholders.

The arrest in Nairobi of three Venezuelans said to have been contracted by the IEBC to offer technical support in election results transmission has somewhat jolted what seemed to have been a fairly smooth run to this year’s elections. On this last stretch, it is absolutely important for the electoral agency to ensure that everything is put in place for the poll. It must do everything transparently and quickly respond to any concerns or queries.

Vital information

While the IEBC insists that the three foreigners were its contractors, and says that the detectives who picked them up seized some vital information, mobile phones and passwords, the police insist that they were on a suspect mission. There is no reason why the security personnel cannot work closely with the IEBC to ensure smooth elections. After all, both are national agencies funded by taxpayers to work in the public interest.

Instead, there has been an ugly exchange of words between the IEBC and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that does not augur well. Whereas the IEBC argues that the foreigners, one of whom was allegedly found with electoral materials, had been assigned by it, the DCI charges that they were on a private business trip.