Stop rising drug abuse fuelling HIV infections

The progress made in the fight against the HIV/Aids epidemic in recent years is increasingly coming under severe threat.

This would cause an unfortunate erosion of the gains from a campaign that has helped to check the spread of the deadly disease, which still has no cure. There has been a 53 per cent decrease in new infections since 2010, and over 60 per cent reduction in related deaths.

These tangible achievements have been due to increased awareness about this public health burden that is also one of the major killers of Kenyans. Increased access to antiretroviral drugs has helped to a large extent by enabling those infected to live fairly normal and productive lives.

The World Aids Day marked yesterday provided a perfect opportunity to reflect on the strides made in preventing infections. Of real concern is the revelation that the use of injectable drugs could be fuelling new HIV infections. But even more disturbing is the country being ranked sixth globally on Aids-related deaths. This comes barely four years before its target for eliminating HIV transmission.

The severity of the new threat is evident in the report that at least 26,000 people are using injectable narcotic drugs. This is, of course, criminal, but it is going on. Stigma has also been identified as a contributor to the rising new HIV infections, especially in arid and semi-arid counties. Infections are on the rise in West Pokot, Samburu, Marsabit and Narok.

The prevalence is alarmingly high across various counties, according to data from the National Syndemic Disease Control Council (NSDCC). Nairobi has the highest rate at 9,722 cases. Kilifi follows with 5,643 cases, and Mombasa 2,559. Kiambu has recorded 592 cases, Kisumu 408, and Murang’a 211.

There is a need to continue the interventions at the national and county levels to address this critical challenge. These include support for networks of people living with HIV to fight stigma and discrimination.