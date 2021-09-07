Stop rising bandit attacks

The latest upsurge in violence in Laikipia County poses a serious threat that needs to be tackled seriously. Nearly 10 people have been killed in attacks by bandits in the recent past.

It is, therefore, hardly surprising that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has launched a security operation to flush out the culprits.

This is traditionally a bandit-prone area and has been for decades. The dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed gives an indication of the security challenge in the expansive area that is home to pastoral communities and a nature conservancy.

The decision follows a meeting of the National Security Council. This is a national top organ — a further indication that this is a serious matter the authorities are dealing with. This expansive area has been declared a “dangerous and disturbed” region.

It’s a pity that innocent people have continued to suffer at the hands of bandits, who carry out raids for livestock armed with deadly sophisticated weapons.

As has been documented in the past, there is a high element of incitement in the violence. It is about the vested interests of some local politicians and businesspeople.

This is why some people who have moved their animals into the conflict zones have been ordered to vacate the area. The local residents, who always bear the brunt of the violence, are fleeing their homes, fearing more attacks.

The bandits are so brazen that they confront security personnel and have killed some of them, including General Service Unit officers. The current curfew and other measures are important but won’t eliminate the problem totally.