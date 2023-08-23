Stop raging divisive public assault on CSs

For a government that is just under a year old, the sharp ongoing public disagreements, name-calling and confusion do not augur well.

The cacophony is reverberating all over, with some Cabinet Secretaries being accused of all manner of indiscretions. This is so and yet there are proper mechanisms within which the issues that have arisen could have been dealt with. The ministers are answerable to their appointing authority, who is none other than President William Ruto.

Indeed, a war of sorts is raging within this government, which is also facing an opposition that, though keen on the planned bipartisan talks to solve a national political standoff, has also warned of staging fresh protests.

In an unprecedented development, President Ruto’s close allies in Parliament have launched a vicious public attack on some CSs, accusing them of messing up their dockets. What is emerging is an indication of simmering power intrigues and a noxious war of words.

This has naturally raised eyebrows, with open suspicion that the President’s close allies may be deliberating preparing the ground for a possible Cabinet reshuffle. It is the most plausible explanation of the virulent attacks on CSs alleged to have slackened in the performance of their duties.

This development raises some pertinent questions. Are the attackers simply following the President’s instructions to hold the CSs accountable and deliver the goods to the people? Is this openly divisive approach the best way this could have been done?

Is this pressure meant to force them to resign so that replacements can be found? It is also possible that this is perhaps a witch-hunt driven by pursuit of personal interests. Interestingly, though, President Ruto has also accused some of his ministers of being clueless about their portfolios.