Stop racism amid war

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has received sound condemnation from the West and allied countries, including Kenya. But there has emerged another enduring problem in the wake of bombardments. It has turned out there are racial divisions even among people fleeing a common enemy.

In the past week, we have seen images and videos of African students being forced to the back of the queue, denied a seat on the bus or train or simply asked illogical questions for visas. From the outset, we denounce this racial attitude, which is not acceptable if we must have fair treatment of refugees.

Some countries in Europe, like elsewhere, routinely raise authentic concerns on the need to manage who comes in or out. That is a right for every sovereign nation. But these countries also have responsibilities, especially when it comes to protecting those fleeing persecution.

We believe the African students and all other people of colour found themselves in Ukraine because of the improving ties between their home countries and Kyiv. And we believe there is no official policy for Ukraine or any other European country to support racist tendencies. In fact, there are many success stories in Africa of how education in Ukraine has helped African students to return home and make their continent better.

Which is why each and every one of us must condemn racism loudly and clearly. The declaration by the European Union yesterday that they will grant unfettered passage to African students into the bloc is welcome. And we need to see clear punishment to those who take advantage of the crisis to discriminate against people of colour.

Usually, nobody wins in times of war. However, a single act of racism risks dividing support for peace and even turn into enemies people who were initially united for a free world.