Stop provocations and immature campaigns

Chaos that rocked a church in Kieni Constituency in Nyeri at the weekend over a visit by Deputy President William Ruto smacks of political intolerance. This is unacceptable. Every politician, or political formation, has a right to traverse the country and sell policies.

No individual should be stopped whatsoever from visiting any region to market his or her policies. Those politicians mobilising youth to stone rivals or block them from accessing particular venues are playing with fire and breeding a culture of violence.

At the same time, politicians should not engage in acts that provoke violence and use them to seek public sympathy. It is immoral and reckless. Unfortunately, this is becoming commonplace. Some politicians have formed the tendency of courting violence to achieve political gains.

Like their nemesis, they are ill-intentioned and deserve public censure. In this case, DP Ruto and his entourage were well aware of the possible consequence of their visit to the backwater church but went there nonetheless, sparking a confrontation that gave them a chance to vilify the administration. They are as guilty as their tormentors.

Broadly, the following issues come to the fore. The first is that the visit for the church worship was pretentious. The whole game was political.

As we have argued before, it is sacrilegious to convert worship places to political platforms. It is a violation of religious doctrines. Religious leaders permitting those activities stand accused of violating the faith.

Second, politicians mobilising youth to fight rivals are sowing seeds of discord and must be stopped dead on their tracks. Violence begets violence and that is not what the citizens desire.

The country has never recovered from the violence that followed the bungled presidential election of 2007 and we do not want a repeat. Politicians must stop weaponising politics.