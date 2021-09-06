Stop provocations and immature campaigns

Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

Chaos that rocked a church in Kieni Constituency in Nyeri at the weekend over a visit by Deputy President William Ruto smacks of political intolerance. This is unacceptable. Every politician, or political formation, has a right to traverse the country and sell policies.

