Stop police station raids

The rule of law is the cornerstone of the justice system that has worked so well for years. People who have any grievances can seek redress through the court system. The country has one of the most effective justice systems in the region and on the continent. It has been quite effective, thanks to the National Police Service, whose key mandate is the maintenance of law and order.

Whenever people feel aggrieved, they can report their complaints to any police station for the officers to investigate. They will pursue and arrest the suspects and arraign them. However, the suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. This way, the judicial system ensures fairness by providing an opportunity to collect and test evidence against suspects.

Sometimes, it does not work as efficiently as it should or some crooked officers are compromised and undermine justice, letting the culprits escape. It is commendable that complaints about the misconduct of police officers are often judiciously dealt with.

However, the justice system discourages people from taking the law into their own hands. That can only create anarchy and hamper justice.

It is for this reason that the news coming out of Murang’a County about mobs raiding police stations in pursuit of suspects is shocking. It is an indication that the people could be losing confidence in this key institution in the enforcement of law and order. This is a worrying trend that must never be allowed as it is likely to undermine the vital role of the police in maintaining law and order.

Hundreds of villagers in Mathioya on Sunday evening raided a police station and a chief's camp in pursuit of a murder suspect, whom they wanted to lynch.

However frustrated and angry the people may be, it is not just wrong, but also illegal to raid police stations to grab suspects. This must be firmly dealt with to prevent the menace from spreading to other regions.