Stop parking fee extortion

By Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The county has every reason to seek to generate more revenue, but this should not be achieved by unreasonably squeezing the residents.
  • The city county appears to have become greedier and now wants to introduce parking charges even in the residential areas.

Nairobi City County’s proposal to triple parking charges is unreasonable and unjustifiable. The city county levies rates and other charges to provide amenities and facilities for the residents to ease their lives. It must never engage in extortion.

