Stop parking fee extortion

Nairobi City County’s proposal to triple parking charges is unreasonable and unjustifiable. The city county levies rates and other charges to provide amenities and facilities for the residents to ease their lives. It must never engage in extortion.

The county has every reason to seek to generate more revenue, but this should not be achieved by unreasonably squeezing the residents. Starting from the city centre several years ago, the areas where parking fees are levied have been increased. But, the city county appears to have become greedier and now wants to introduce parking charges even in the residential areas.

Parking is not the only source of revenue. The city chiefs must think of other areas, programmes and projects from which to raise revenue. What, for example, became of the parking silos that had been mooted for the city centre? There are motorists who require high-end parking and who would not mind paying higher fees for this.

The city county should compete with the few private parking space providers who offer a prime service instead of the proposed punitive blanket charges. If approved, motorists will pay between Sh75 and Sh90 per hour for street parking in the city centre. Off-street parking will attract an hourly charge of Sh100. From the current Sh200 per day, motorists will have to cough up between Sh675 and Sh900 daily.

This steep increase will see motorists spend between Sh13,500 and Sh18,000 a month. Parking in locations outside the city centre will cost at least Sh40 an hour. This may be good news for those who intend to park for a short time, but are now forced to pay the whole daily fee.