Stop orgy of school fires

The suspect destruction of school property by arsonists is an unforgivable betrayal of the students for whom these facilities are meant. It means that normal operations cannot continue, especially in boarding schools.

The orgy of a seemingly well-orchestrated wrecking of school facilities in western Kenya is a worrying trend that needs to be urgently and seriously addressed. In Busia County alone in the past one month, a wave of dormitory fires has ravaged five schools, causing damage worth millions of shillings. In one of the schools, there have been three incidents, with two dormitories torched and the roofs destroyed within one month.

Since the dormitories cannot be repaired or replaced overnight, it simply means that the students must be sent home until a solution is found.

In the past, the arsonists have been the students themselves. However, in the latest fires, there is an indication of an external hand, which is rather unfortunate.

It is, therefore, encouraging to hear that a team has been formed to investigate the fires. Unless they are stopped, no meaningful learning will go on and this could adversely affect the students’ performance in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam set for March next year.

Education authorities must speed up investigations to establish what exactly is going on. Could the schools have failed to put in place security measures to avert arson?

There is talk about the schools having been turned into business turfs, where tender wars are being waged. That the fires have nothing to do with student indiscipline and are a result of fights for the control of tenders by rival groups. A senior education official thinks so.