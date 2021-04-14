Stop number plate fraud

The ongoing crackdown on illegal motor vehicle number plates is a vital security operation that should be sustained until all the culprits are caught. Hundreds of vehicles with suspect number plates have already been impounded, mainly in Nairobi.

It is surprising that even the authorities are unsure of who authorised the issuance of some customised number plates for motor vehicles that have been on the road for a year. The apparent criminal laxity in the licensing authority exposes the people to grave danger.

Number plates are the most reliable means of identifying the vehicle owner. Should the need arise to track them down, their details should be in the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) database.

The production of number plates and registration of motor vehicles is now controlled by the Interior ministry through NTSA. This function was transferred from Kenya Revenue Authority due to security concerns.

Strict enforcement

However, the government has in the past five years failed to implement a plan to introduce security features in new-generation number plates. Court fights between the parties interested in the potential lucrative tenders have also impeded the rollout.

Having computerised number plates enables the embedding of anti-counterfeit features, making it easier for police to trace information on vehicles and their owners. The laxity by the authorities is disturbing. A foolproof registration system is required to stop terrorists and other criminals taking advantage of the ease of obtaining number plates for their devious use.

Apart from the security threat, there is also the danger of double or even multiple insurance claims for vehicles, causing huge revenue losses through tax evasion. Criminals also take advantage of the illegal production of number plates to create fake ones that they use to commit crimes.