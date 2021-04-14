Stop number plate fraud

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Number plates are the most reliable means of identifying the vehicle owner.
  • Should the need arise to track them down, their details should be in the NTSA database.

The ongoing crackdown on illegal motor vehicle number plates is a vital security operation that should be sustained until all the culprits are caught. Hundreds of vehicles with suspect number plates have already been impounded, mainly in Nairobi.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.