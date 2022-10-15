Stop nuisance of noisy bars

Debate on noisy bars, restaurants and clubs in Nairobi has been raging but should not even have arisen if the existing city by-laws, rules and regulations had been enforced.

These are all licensed businesses, which must apply for the authorisation to operate. They must comply with the regulations of the Liquor Licensing Board and get trading licences.

Failure to abide by the regulations should automatically lead to the revocation of those licences. This is the only way to ensure that there is law and order.

The 43 entertainment joints that had been targeted for closure over noise pollution should count themselves lucky for the intervention by the city county government.

However, the onus is now on them to ensure they obey the laws, especially on noise pollution.

They have invested in these businesses as a source of income and jobs for city residents. However, this is not a licence for them to make life unbearable for the people living or working near those establishments.

Governor Johnson Sakaja and his team should initiate audits to confirm that the rules governing businesses are obeyed.

Bars and restaurants are not allowed to be set up near schools, hospitals and residential areas. If some are operating in violation of this rule, then the licensing board is sleeping on the job.

The businesses should be grateful for the temporary reprieve and make good immediately or have their licences cancelled.

There are short-term measures such as soundproofing their premises so that they are not a nuisance to other residents.

It is in the interest of the city county administration to protect businesses, as the owners pay rates and taxes, but they must be resident-friendly and help to create a conducive atmosphere for all to enjoy their freedoms.