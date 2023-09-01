Stop new threat eroding gains in HIV campaign

The great progress the country has made over the years in fighting HIV infections is now under severe threat. This could seriously erode the solid gains registered in tackling HIV/Aids, which was, not many years ago, literally a death sentence. There has lately been a worrying spike in the number of people living with HIV also being diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

Health officials are predicting that by 2030, some 78 per cent of the people living with HIV will have been diagnosed with heart diseases. Another 17 per cent will have diabetes and a further 17 per cent other complications, the National Aids and STIs Control Programme says. Quite worrying is the increase in infection among older Kenyans. Existing HIV services are rarely targeted at them.

The fairly successful effort to create awareness and curb HIV spread has been a plus in the healthcare delivery system.

According to the latest national statistics, 65 per cent of the people infected with HIV are aged 35 and above, while 27 per cent are above 50. Many elderly people are still sexually active, which is why there has been an increase in new cases among this age group. Last year’s World Aids Day report confirmed that the country has recorded an increase in new infections for the first time in a decade, with more than 2,000 cases, rising from 32,025 to 34, 540 cases.

The highest increase has been noted among children, adolescents and younger people. An interesting revelation is that many older men do not know how to put on condoms. Sadly, this is contributing to the soaring infections and unintended pregnancies. There is a need to supply quality condoms and give correct knowledge and skills, and motivation to use them properly and prevent transmission of HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.