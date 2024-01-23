Stop mobs invading schools over results

The emerging tendency by mobs of villagers to storm schools and humiliate head teachers over poor 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results is getting out of hand.

According to the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), at least three schools have been attacked. While parents have a right to question exam results, they must never interfere with the management of the institutions.

The school invasions reported in recent days are criminal attacks on institutions whose management is vested in the hands of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) as an agent of the Ministry of Education. These goons cannot tell who is really to blame for poor results and should not be allowed to hijack the responsibility of the education officials.

But even if they are aggrieved about poor results, these people must never take the law into their own hands. They should express their concern and let the authorities deal with the matter.

It is, therefore, laudable that the national government is taking firm measures to deal with the insecurity in the public schools. It is not just wrong, but it is also criminal for mobs to invade schools and frog march the head teachers out of the compound.

Nothing gives them the authority to interfere with the running of schools. If they have any grievances, these should be conveyed by their representatives to education commissioners in their counties and to local leaders.

Security agencies led by the National Intelligence Service have been instructed to gather information on those involved in clandestine plots to destabilise schools.

However, it is the responsibility of the Education ministry, through the TSC, to ensure that schools have competent heads and other teachers. However, even incompetent teachers are not supposed to be physically attacked. There is a code of conduct on recruitment and evaluation of performance for promotions.

Teachers in schools that perform poorly in national exams are now living in fear of possible attacks by community members. Indeed, the TSC has had to transfer some teachers for their own safety. The school invasions witnessed since the release of the 2023 KCSE exam results are unfortunate and must be stopped.







