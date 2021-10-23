Stop misuse of funds

Travel expenses are yet another scourge through which some politicians and government officials have been squandering public funds. They have gained notoriety with the so-called benchmarking overseas trips by members of county assemblies and MPs to supposedly learn from best practice in the developed countries. Some of the popular international destinations have questioned these trips, keen not to be seen as abetting wrongdoing.

The issue was the subject of debate in the Senate this week over the cost implications for the taxpayers following a recent trip to the Unites States by some Senators. One of the most ridiculous, it took members of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee to the US for an inquiry into the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people.

Some of their colleagues have questioned why they had to travel all the way to the Boeing headquarters in the US and return empty-handed when they could easily have sought the information from Addis Ababa or virtually.

The enormous spending on domestic and international travel by legislators has also caught the attention of the Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o. As she has rightly pointed out, this is a source of major concern. In the three months to June, the politicians had spent Sh703 million on benchmarking and oversight visits, notwithstanding the Covod-19 pandemic restrictions. It is the highest quarterly expenditure since 2013, without any commensurate return on that official investment.

This wanton wastefulness comes at a time when the country faces dire challenges, especially from the pandemic. Ironically, the massive spending was during the travel restrictions enforced by a dusk-to-dawn curfew, which was lifted only four days ago. This tendency by some leaders to take advantage of their positions to literally steal from the public has gone on for too long.