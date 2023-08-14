Stop loss of taxpayer funds through bloated workforce

The worst-kept secret is that Kenya is reeling under the burden of a bloated civil service as evident in the county and national governments with nepotism and favouritism rampant in public sector employment.

Since the beneficiaries are mostly unqualified, the country does not get value for money. It also makes a mockery of the reviews to ensure adequate staffing for the tasks and duties. The rot is even in places where it is least expected.

When, for instance, the Public Service Commission reviewed staffing levels in the government in 2021, it established the 466 employers were enough to serve in 45 cadres in the National Treasury. But when auditors analysed the ministry’s employee data last year, it had 1,061 staff for the positions. This overshot the required number by 595, or 128 per cent. The Auditor-General’s report for 2021/22 flagged the anomaly.

The same year, the State Department for Public Works had 101 employees yet only 27 were needed. It spent Sh807 million on employees with Sh559.8 as basic salaries for permanent employees and Sh236 million in allowances alone.

Auditors have found that various public agencies over-employ staff, channelling billions of shillings in public funds into the pockets of people who have been given jobs but have no work to do. The Energy ministry had 234 excess staff, hiring 393 instead of 159, and the State Department of Infrastructure 428 it ought not have had among its 658 staff. The hiring is mainly to reward cronies and sycophants, not to meet needs.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission recently revealed that the National Museum of Kenya lost Sh49 million that was paid to ghost workers between 2016 and 2022.

The public wage bill has grown by an average of Sh72 billion annually since 2016 to hit Sh1 trillion last year, says the Salaries and Remuneration Commission. Counties have lost Sh35 billion to ghost workers since the start of devolution in 2013.