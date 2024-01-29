Stop looting in counties through manual payrolls

The counties have since their inception over 10 years ago been cash cows for some crooked well-connected individuals and top leaders. This explains why the officials openly defy directives that could have curbed the theft of public funds.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has documented the looting in her latest audit report. She has cited the reluctance to switch to the electronic payroll system as driven by nothing but selfish gain by those involved.

She has flagged a Sh3 billion salary payments scam by the counties through the use of the manual payroll system. It abets financial manipulation, creating an avenue to make payments to ghost workers.

The money was paid illegally outside the approved payroll system in the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year. The county financial managers continue to ignore the recommended Integrated Personnel and Payroll Database (IPPD) system, thus denying the devolved units the efficiency that would have accrued from this.

As the Controller of Budget has pointed out, it is not just unprocedural, but it is also against the law to continue to process and pay emoluments manually. This naturally raises queries about the county leaders’ commitment to enhancing transparency in the management of public resources.

In one county, for instance, a tidy Sh240 million was paid to ghost workers through the use of the manual payroll, accounting for 27 per cent of the total payment. It was, of course, possible through collusion between the decision-makers and their operatives to move the funds to benefit the masterminds and their cronies.

Since it is government policy that salaries be processed through IPPD, the counties should be required to speed this up.