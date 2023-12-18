Stop land title fraud

Land is a vital means of production. It is also useful for human settlement and as an asset that can be used as collateral to obtain funding for investment or development programmes. A title deed for land is, therefore, an essential document that must be secured and jealously guarded.

Holding title to land in one’s name is the only legal confirmation that the piece of land belongs to an individual, family, firm, organisation or any other entity. However, the lands sector has consistently ranked as one of the most corrupt in the country. The scandal of falsified land title deeds is a manifestation of a racket that has been going on for a long time. It is common countrywide with the lands registries in the counties at the centre of this criminal impunity.

A case in Kilifi County involving a cement manufacturer and six individuals is quite intriguing. The company has raised the alarm over the issuance of multiple title deeds to a single piece of land in the coastal region. The firm claims it never surrendered any part of its land for allocation to any other party yet there are 13 separate title deeds for the land. However, thanks to a consent reached by the parties in court, the only valid title now is the one that the company holds.

This particular case may have been resolved with the parties agreeing that the Lands registrar in Mombasa cancel, expunge and nullify all the records relating the titles, but there are numerous other pending cases or disputes related to it.

Some rightful landowners have lost hope of ever getting back what is rightfully theirs. In other cases, the ownership of such land has changed hands numerous times with the initial land grabbers having illegally sold it and enjoyed the proceeds of what did not belong to them and, sometimes, disappeared. It is a violation of their victims’ constitutional right to own land.